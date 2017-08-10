NHS support for charity is loud and clear

Medics in NHS Lanarkshire have collected a huge number of hearing aids to boost the county charity Project Gambia: People Feeding People.

The devices will support children at St John’s School for the Deaf in Gambia and also adults there and in the neighbouring countries of Senegal, Liberia and Guinea Bissau.

Last week charity representatives met pioneering Scottish surgeon and Glasgow University lecturer Arun Iyer who has helped organise the collection of hearing aids in Lanarkshire and is promising more help.

Mr Iyer is involved with a magazine which is distributed among specialists in ENT and audiology. He will use the magazine to highlight Project Gambia’s work to fellow specialists and surgeons all over the world.

Frank Devine, of Project Gambia, said: “This huge donation of hearing aids will enhance our support for St John’s School and the support of professionals working in audiology has energised our volunteer aid workers.

“We are all delighted that Mr Iyer and his fellow surgeons, audiology specialists, doctors and nurses are taking such a keen interest in Project Gambia’s work.

“We are also working feverishly to raise money for a roadworthy school coach to transport children from outlying areas to the school. We’ve raised about £5000 already and need another £3000 between now and November 4.

“It’s a tall order but we’ll do our best to get it!”