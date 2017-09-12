NHS Lanarkshire appoints new specialist nurses

NHS Lanarkshire has recruited two new specialist multiple sclerosis nurses, plus a part-time neurology nurse, to support the 1,200 people in its patch living with the disease.

The new nurses, who will begin work later this month, were recruited with the assistance of the MS Trust, a UK charity aiming to ensure that MS sufferers get the best possible care. As part of its nationwide specialist nurse programme, the MS Trust will be part-funding one of the nurses for 15 months and supporting the whole team to make even more of a difference for people affected by MS in Lanarkshire.

NHS Lanarkshire will continue to fund the additional nurse on a permanent basis after the first 15 months.