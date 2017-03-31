MSP finds new Haven in Forth a welcoming place

Clydesdale North councillor Catherine McClymont and Claudia Beamish, Labour’s south of Scotland list MSP, have visited the Haven at its new purpose-built premises in Forth.

The Haven, which also has bases in Blantyre and Wishaw, provides a range of services for people affected by life-limiting illness.

Until recently, the Forth Haven operated from a flat, but with its new facilities it can extend its services further and provide support for more people across Clydesdale.

“Over the years, the Haven has provided support to many dealing with a life-limiting illness across Forth and the surrounding area, but with the new facilities it can increase this support,” said the MSP.

“There are services available from access to information to counselling to complementary therapies which can all help deal with the stress of illness.

“I was struck by how they have managed to create such a welcoming and calming environment. This isn’t just about the aesthetics, it’s testament to the staff and volunteers who run the facility.

“The Haven is a wonderful example of partnership working, with financial assistance coming from different organisations and businesses, such as the Levenseat Trust, South Lanarkshire Council’s renewable energies fund, the Robertson Trust and the council itself.”

And she encourages anyone able to help to volunteer at the Haven.

Mrs McClymont has been involved in the project from the start.