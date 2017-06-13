Lockhart Hospital opens doors to offer health advice

People in Clydesdale are being invited to learn about the wide range of health and wellbeing projects on offer at an open-day event in the Lockhart Hospital community hub in Lanark tomorrow, Wednesday, June 14.

The event, organised by Healthy Valleys and South Lanarkshire Health and Social Care Partnership, will also include interactive sessions to give visitors the chance to get some hands-on learning about healthy lifestyles – including food-tasting and memory tests.

Executive manager of Healthy Valleys, Lesley McCranor, said: “Our aim at Healthy Valleys is to reduce health inequalities and promote positive lifestyle change in rural South Lanarkshire communities.

“We want to encourage everyone to come along to our event and find out about the services we provide, which not only help people to lead healthier lives now but will help avoid ill health in later years”.

“This is a fun way to get involved and see what’s happening in your local area.”

Marilyn Aitken, Clydesdale locality manager for the partnership, said: “The aim of the day is to help people find out about all the initiatives and projects on offer which can help you to manage your own health and well-being.

“With everything from physio to stop smoking services to maternal and infant health, there’s help and advice relevant to everyone.

“This is a really good opportunity to come along and find out what is on offer in your local area that can really make a difference to your health”.

Information is available on everything from ageing well to essential oils.

Everyone is welcome to drop in to the doors-open afternoon from noon to 3pm.