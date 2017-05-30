Find out about nursing at Lanarkshire's three hospitals

NHS Lanarkshire is hosting nurse recruitment events at its three acute hospitals.

The events start at 2.30pm at Hairmyres Hospital (Monday June 5), Wishaw General Hospital (Tuesday June 6) and Monklands Hospital (Wednesday June 7).

Frances Dodd, NHS Lanarkshire director of nursing for acute division, said: “We are giving nurses an opportunity to find out more about working at our acute hospitals and we will be showcasing some of the great opportunities that are available.

“We are committed to delivering the highest standards of care and we want to make sure the staff we appoint share this commitment. We also want to give prospective nurses a chance to get a feel for the first-class services we run within our acute hospitals.”

All three acute hospitals have a 24-hour accident and emergency department and a full range of inpatient, outpatient, diagnostic and clinical support services.

Frances added: “Nurses within NHS Lanarkshire are encouraged and supported when it comes to making the most of their skills and progressing their careers.

“There are a number of other benefits including flexible working patterns, free on-site parking, excellent public transport links, first-class training opportunities and pension entitlements.

“Above all NHS Lanarkshire provides an exciting and supportive working environment.”

The recruitment events, which all begin at 2.30pm and run into the evening, will provide an opportunity for nurses to meet other nurses, including senior nurses, who already work in Lanarkshire.

These nurses will be on-hand to share their experiences and answer any questions.

For more information about the event, or about the nursing posts currently available, visit nhslanarkshirejobs.scot.nhs.uk, email recruitment.lanarkshire@nhs.net or call 01698 377 740.