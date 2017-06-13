Ex-smokers celebrate with Cydesdale’s Healthy Valleys

Healthy Valleys was delighted that over 50 people attended a special ‘Stop Smoking’ event on Friday, May 26, at St Bride’s Centre, Douglas.

Since January, Healthy Valleys with support from the specialist nurses from NHS Lanarkshire have organised weekly groups in Douglas, Rigside and Kirkmuirhill/Blackwood and have also organised home visits for those unable to attend. Of the 42 people who registered with this unique project, 16 have successfully quit and 26 have reduced the amount they smoke with a view to becoming a quitter.

Stephanie Girdwood from Healthy Valleys said: “This has been a brilliant project, which has made immediate and will have long-term health benefits for the individuals and the wider family.’’