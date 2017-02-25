Have your say on transport in Clydesdale

What do you think about transport in Clydesdale?

That is what South Lanarkshire Council is asking in an on-line survey.

And everyone can give their views whether they walk, cycle, drive, use buses or trains.

It could provide a platform for those wanting direct trains to Edinburgh, more parking in Lanark, the reopening of the station in Wishaw, or a Sunday bus service to Glasgow.

“If you live in and around Clydesdale we are looking for your views to help us understanding any transport issues in the area,” the council says introducing the survey.

“We would also like to hear your thoughts on how the transport network could be improved.

The survey can be found on https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/ClydesdaleTransportSurvey