Have your say on improving Carluke town centre

People who live or work in Carluke are being asked for their thoughts on what can be done to improve it.

Clydesdale MSP Aileen Campbell has launched a survey to find out what people want, and already she has had a “phenomenal” response.

The survey is looking for ideas on what could be done to improve the town centre in Carluke and to reconnect people with the town.

Topics already suggested include the future of the historic High Mill and how it could link with the town centre - and the perennial problem of irresponsible dog walkers.

Other topics include rates, and the sort of shops you think might bring visitors to the town or keep local people shopping locally.

“Like many small towns, Carluke faces a number of challenges,” said Ms Campbell.

“While there is much to be positive about, we know there is a lot of potential yet to be realised.

“That is why I am keen to hear the thoughts and ideas from folk who live and work in the town about what can and should be done to improve Carluke.

“Together with local partners including the Development Trust, we will explore ways to make improvements using the findings of this consultation.

“The level of response so far has been fantastic and demonstrates a strong desire to create a strong and positive future for Carluke and indicates just how much people care about the town.

“But we want to hear from even more people.”

The Carluke Town Centre survey can be found here: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/F9XVY75