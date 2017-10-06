Gill cooking up funds for cancer charity

Gill Murray has already raised more than £100,000 for Cancer Research UK, and now she has unveiled her latest moneyspinner – a celebrity recipe book.

Contributors featured include outgoing Doctor Who Peter Capaldi.

It was eight months in the making, but the book is now in the shops.

“There are 210 recipes in the book, all donated by the person named beside them,” said Gill. “Forty three celebrity names have donated their favourite recipe, including royalty, celebrity chefs, Olympic medallists, sports stars, and authors.

“Several recipes have come from around the world.”

Contributors include Princess Alexandra, Gino D’Acampo and Nick Nairn.

“I’m really delighted with the book,” said Gill. “It’s full of recipes that are easy, tasty and great for family meals.”

Local schools participated in an art competition, and the work of the winners is included in the book, for sale at £10 from local businesses Ramsays, Jean Sinclairs, A&C Ross, Station Inn, Howiesons of Newmains, Shelia Conn, Olive Tree Deli Biggar, and, in the Clyde Valley, Gouldings and Silverbirch.

Thanks to the businesses who advertised in it, every penny from each sale is going to Cancer Research UK.

This summer, Gill, of Carluke, received a national award from the charity in recognition of her outstanding contribution to its work, mainly her tablet sales and her annual pink-themed day for breast cancer research. She now hopes the recipe book will be just as successful.

“It would make a lovely Christmas gift,” she hinted.