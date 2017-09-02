Freemasons support Lanarkshire charities

The Provincial Grand Master, Bro Alexander G. Thomson, of The Provincial Grand Lodge of Lanarkshire Upper Ward presents cheques of £300 to Mr James Forrest of the Clydesdale Parkinson Group and £300 to Marie McCann of the Lanarkshire Cancer Care on behalf of Freemasons across South Lanarkshire.

Donations were also made to Prostate Scotland (£1,000) and Stanmore House in Lanark (£200), with smaller donations to other groups bringing the total handed over to £2,500.

A spokesman said “It was great to make these contributions to local charities throughout Lanarkshire who provide a fantastic service and support network for those sadly suffering from ill health and their families.

It is hoped these contributions, in some small way, financially assist these organisations to continue to perform the great work they, and their staff, carry out on a day to day basis.”

“This year the Brethren of the Province decided to make most of their donations to charitable organisations within the local area.

“The donation of £1,000 to Prostate Scotland is the only national charity donated to,

and this supports the work of The Grand Lodge of Scotland who have now contributed over £288,000.00 towards Prostrate Scotland over the course of the last few years”