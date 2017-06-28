First World War letters are given to Carluke archive

Carluke Parish Historical Society has been gifted a unique collection of letters.

The letters were written by brothers John and Peter Crossen, serving with the army in World War 1.

Sadly, both young men lost their lives, John at Gallipoli on December 27, 1915, and Peter in France on July 3, 1917.

The letters were treasured by their mother and kept by the family for over 100 years, eventually passing into the care of Moira Clow, grand-daughter of John and Peter’s oldest brother, Frank Crossen.

Last month Moira, her husband and her father visited Carluke Heritage Centre where she found information on her mother, Betty, in the archives.

In her younger days before she married William Gould, Betty Crossen had been part of the Bettina Troupe of dancers who performed in the Carluke Y.M.C.A pantomimes.

Moira would love to see a photograph of the Bettina Troupe. Do any Gazette readers have such a photo? If someone has such a thing it can be scanned at the society’s open days on the last Saturday of the month between 10am and noon.