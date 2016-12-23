Every Lidl helps Biggar firm grow bigger

There have been early Christmas and birthday celebrations at a Biggar firm after it won a three-quarter-of-a-million pound deal with growing supermarket giant Lidl.

The German-based chain - which hasn’t got a Biggar branch - has handed the major ready-meal supply contract to Scottish Gourmet, the business set up forty years ago next year by highly-respected local figure Arthur Bell who passed away just recently.

The Biggar company, based in Thistle Mill in the town’s Station Road, made its reputation by exporting, initially to individual customers, choice Scottish food products.

Now it is very much to enter the mass-market with Lidl apparently convinced that the Biggar firm is the right partner to bolster its Scottish-made ready meals line.

The deal, which Lidl says should be worth in excess of £750,000 to the Biggar operation, will see Scottish Gourmet supply to the supermarket’s new McKinlay brand of favourite dinners north of the border such as haggis, neeps and tatties and smoked haddock mornay and mash.

All 92 Scottish Lidl stores will sell these products.

Said Paul McQuade, head of buying for Lidl in Scotland: “Scottish Gourmet is a supplier who shares our passion for providing top quality Scottish products. Working with the best suppliers in the country is a priority for us and we are continually looking for the best quality Scottish produce at everyday low prices.”

For Scottish Gourmet, Alison Tweedie, the firm’s Operations Manager, commented: “We are delighted to be extending supply into Lidl Scotland with a range of five Scottish ready meals.

“ We are looking forward to supplying Lidl’s customers and I’m sure our slow-cooked beef stovies, made using 100% British Beef, will go down a treat.”

As part of the very tasty deal, Scottish Gourmet will be supplying Lidl with not only the stovies, haggis and haddock meals mentioned above but also macaroni with ham hough and arguably Scotland’s true National Dish, mince and tatties.