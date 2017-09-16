Equi’s ice Cream is pitching for ultimate award glory

Iconic Lanarkshire family firm Equi’s Ice Cream has announced its most successful awards year since the company was founded back in 1922.

But the best could still be to come.

David Equi.

David Equi and his team are preparing to fly to Florence to compete in the ultimate Italian ice cream competition.

Equi’s won its first award in 1935, but this year has scooped more than 16 – and will shortly represent the UK in the European Gelato Festival finals in Italy.

The firm beat off stiff competition from some of the UK’s most talented gelato makers to take first place in the UK heat of the European Gelato Festival in London.

Now David Equi and his team will travel to Florence to represent the UK in the most important event dedicated to the world of Italian gelato.

Equi’s skills will be put to the test when they have to make their Scottish Raspberry Sorbet “live” in front of the judges.

The team has been busy preparing for the competition and shipping its fresh Scottish ingredients to the Italian city.

Earlier this month, out of 12,366 products Equi’s was awarded six Great Taste Awards and three Great Taste stars for its Alphonso Mango Sorbet.

Judging took place over 60 days with just 165 products from across the UK receiving the top three stars.

The Equi’s sorbet was described by one of the judges as ‘bright sunshine in a cup’.

The firm was crowned Lanarkshire Food and Drink Company of the Year 2017 in the Business Excellence Awards, and his year also won three UK Ice Cream Championship Trophies for their Double Cream Vanilla, Blueberry Ice Cream and Scottish Raspberry Sorbet - and the Reserve Scottish Ice Cream Champion for Scottish Raspberry Sorbet.

Equi’s Rum & Raisin and Scottish Raspberry Sorbet enjoyed further success with two gold medals at the Scottish Ice Cream Championships at the Royal Highland Show.

David Equi, managing director of Equi’s Ice Cream, said: “It’s been an incredible year for us.

“I’m extremely proud of the team and the awards we’ve won, which are testament to our dedicated approach to ice cream and sorbet making.

“As a Scottish producer we’ve had great success in London and now to represent the UK ice cream in Italy is a huge honour.”

He added: “We are dedicated to sourcing the very best ingredients, many locally sourced, as we know how important provenance is to our customers.

“We have a busy and exciting week ahead as we prepare for the Gelato Festival European Final at Piazzale Michelangelo.

“I think my grandfather (Pietro) who founded the business 95 years ago, would be very proud of what we have achieved.”

Based in Hamilton, Equi’s also has parlours in Motherwell and Aberden, and its ice cream and sorbets are served in cafes and restaurants across Scotland.

Equi’s ice cream is also available to buy from Morrisons and Asda.