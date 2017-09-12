Kirk given £100,000 update

A Lanark church has re-opened after a £100,000 refurbishment to transform it into a community hub fit for the 21st century.

The interior of Greyfriars Parish Church has been modernised to create a versatile and flexible space to enable its congregation to worship in more imaginative ways.

Replacing the pews with chairs and installing remote-controlled blackout blinds means the building is suitable for a range of activities such as theatre productions, film screenings and fitness classes.

The new-look church has been redecorated, rewired and fitted with new carpets and a new heating system. It reopened on Sunday.

Minister the Rev Bryan Kerr said he was absolutely delighted” with the result of the revamp.

“Everything just looks fresh, clean, loved and cared for, which is what we aimed for,” he added.

The refurbishment, which began in June, was funded by grants and donations.