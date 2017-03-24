Kilsyth bank faces axe

Kilsyth is to lose its Royal Bank of Scotland after being named in a line-up of 30 Scottish branches earmarked for closure yesterday (Thursday)

Confirming the closure, a RBS spokesman said: “We have seen a dramatic shift in the way our customers are choosing to bank, with more using mobile and online banking over traditional bank counter methods.”

The Unite union has slammed the move and has accused the bank of turning its back on local communities.

Its acting General Secretary Gail Cartmail said: “It is bad news for our staff who face the threat of redundancy and bad news for customers and businesses.

“People like the face-to-face contact a physical presence on the high street provides.”

