Former store demolished for homes

An eyesore on the main road through Carluke has been demolished to be replaced by affordable housing.

Rosewood Homes has acquired the site of the former Loch Park Stores on the corner of Lanark Road and Shieldhill Road and will build a block of five two-bedroom apartments and one single-bedroom flat there.

The shop has already been flattened, and building work is due to start in November.

The development, being built by Rosewood Homes for Clyde Valley Housing Association, is due to be completed in the early spring.

Rosewood has already built housing in Shieldhill Road.

Rosewood Homes Construction Director Lou Lauder said: “This is our second project for Clyde Valley Housing Association on the Shieldhill Road site.

“Earlier this year we successfully completed 25 units for the association on time and on budget.

“They are now fully occupied.”