Arctic blast set to bring snow and bitterly cold temperatures to Scotland

Freezing air direct from the Arctic is set to descend over most of the country this week bringing with it the threat of snow.

The Arctic blast will start to hit the UK on Wednesday bringing with it snowstorms and chilly winds which will reach the whole of the country by the weekend, the Met Office warned.

From Friday the whole of the country could see freezing storms bring two to four inches (5 to 10cm) of snow as temperatures dip “well below” freezing.

Temperatures could drop as low as minus two degrees Celsius - 28 Fahrenheit on Friday night with daytime temperatures not much higher - but the Arctic blast will make it feel a lot colder.

The Met Office has warned commuters to expect heavy traffic problems as thick ice and snow are likely to disrupt services across the country on Friday.

Forecaster Marco Petagna said: “We could see the coldest day of winter on Friday.

“A cold front moving in from the Atlantic will bring heavy frost and frequent snowstorms.

“It is likely that five to ten centimetres of snow will come in from the north and fall as far as the south of the country on Friday, and there could be even thicker snow in the hills.

“Daytime temperatures on Wednesday will be around four to six degrees C (39 to 43 F) but harsh winds will make it feel as if temperatures are well below freezing.

“Temperatures will become increasingly colder throughout the week and by Friday it is likely that nighttime temperatures will be as low as minus 2C (28F).”

Marco warned that thick ice and snow could cause widespread travel disruptions on Friday.

He said: “The frost is likely to harden which could give rise to a number of hazards.”

The freezing Arctic blast will first hit Scotland on Wednesday before gradually moving all the way down to the south.