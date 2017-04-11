Emergency road closure at Auchenheath could last a month

A stretch of the B7086 near Auchenheath closed yesterday (Monday) for emergency sewer work by Scottish Water, and will remain closed for up to a month.

The work is being carried out by contractor MacKenzie Construction and will see a new sewer laid adjacent to the old one, which was damaged recently.

The B7086 will be closed for the duration of the works, around 250 metres north of the River Nethan Bridge, and diversions are in place.

Bill Elliot, Scottish Water Regional Communities Manager for the area said: “We apologise for the inconvenience this road closure will cause but the essential sewer work needs to be completed with the traffic management in place due to safety concerns.

“The work will last for up to a month but there should be no impact on the water and waste water services for people in the area.

“We want to thank customers for their patience as this essential work is carried out.”