Summing up success for Lanark Grammar pupils

Talented S2 pupils at Lanark Grammar School shone in a junior maths challenge organised by the United Kingdom Mathematics Trust.

The challenge consists of 25 multiple-choice questions covering a broad range of mathematical topics, and 24 Lanark pupils won six gold, three silver and 15 bronze certificates between them.

One, Emma Patrick (front, centre), not only achieved the highest score of all the Lanark Grammar entrants but has also qualified to participate in a follow-on challenge, the Junior Kangaroo.

“We wish Emma every success, and well done to all of those who took part,” said a school spokesperson.