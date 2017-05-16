Public meeting tomorrow on science festival for Biggar

A new group has been formed to run a science festival in and around Biggar over a weekend in October.

One meeting has already taken place in Symington, and another will follow in Biggar tomorrow (Wednesday) night.

Janet Moxley sees the need for a festival in Biggar.

Group chairperson Janet Moxley said “Through my work as an environmental scientist, I have been with the Midlothian Science festival and other science outreach activities.

“It occurred to me that Clydesdale misses out on public science activities because it does not have any universities or higher education institutions in the area.

“This festival aims to redress that.

“A steering committee for the science festival has already been set up and has been applying for funding to help run and publicise the festival.

“ We have already had some individuals and organisations comeforward to offer activities, and we are urging anyone else who could offer a science activity for either adults or children to get in touch with the steering group.

“We are also interested in hearing from anyone who would be interested in sponsoring an event or offering to help in a more general way with publicity or organisation.”

The festival will run over the weekend of October 7 and 8, with indoor venues in Biggar and outdoor activities on the Carmichael Estate.

“The initial work from the steering committee is already starting to pay off as this week the Royal Society of Chemistry awarded the science festival £1,509 from its outreach fund, and the organisers hope to secure further funding soon,” said Janet.

Tomorrow’s meeting is taking place at Biggar Corn Exchange, starting at 7.30 pm.

Those who would like to be involved but can’t attend the meeting tomorrow evening can contact the festival’s organisers by emailing admin@ biggarsciencefestival.com