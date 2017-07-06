Primary school pupils reveal book

Pupils of Tinto Primary School and nursery class have created their own book as part of a reading and writing project.

The book – entitled It Wisnae Me – tells the tale of a retired police horse trying to solve the mystery of who crashed a tractor on a fictional farm and features other animals including a pig, dog and duck.

Some of the pupils are pictured at their book launch, dressed as characters from their story.

Principal teacher Lorna Kilgallon said: “Our school enjoyed every part of making the book, from writing and illustrating it to sharing it with friends and family.”