Milton pupil Isra, 5, wins national road safety competition

Isra Ahmed, a P1 pupil at Milton Primary School, has been crowned winner of a nationwide competition for junior road safety officers, with four of her fellow pupils receiving runners-up prizes or commendations.

To support this year’s United Nations Global Road Safety Week, hundreds of children throughout Scotland entered a competition to design a poster to highlight the dangers of speeding.

Road Safety Scotland director Michael McDonnell and Isra Ahmed with her framed winning poster and certificate.

Now in its fourth year, the week, held every May, seeks to raise awareness of the dangers of speeding.

A total of 616 pupils from 37 primary schools all over Scotland entered with a range of designs, including hand-drawn entries and digitally-created ones.

Isra, five, impressed the judging panel with her creative design saying ‘read the sign, take your time’.

She won a framed copy of her artwork and a certificate presented by the director of Road Safety Scotland, Michael McDonnell, at a full school assembly.

She also won educational classroom supplies.

Two runners-up, Emma Worrall in primary five and Aneesa Mohammad in primary seven, also impressing the judging panel, and posters by pupils Charlie Munogee in P1/2 and Erin Lowe in P7 were commended by judges.

Mr McDonnell said: “The enthusiasm of young people and schools across the country never ceases to amaze me, and the quality of the submissions shows great imagination.

“Hopefully, the underlying reasons for the competition and Global Road Safety Week will be brought home to the children and strike a chord with their teachers and parents.”

Pupils at Carluke Primary, New Lanark Primary and St John’s Primary at Blackwood also came runners-up, and a Walston Primary youngster was among those commended.