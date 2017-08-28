Learner drivers set to benefit from new online service

Learner drivers are to benefit from improvements to the online driving instructor search service.

The ‘find driving schools, lessons and instructors’ service at www.gov.uk/drivinglessons has details of 26,000 DVSA approved driving instructors.

It’s been improved so instructors can add links to their driving school websites. New search filters allow learners to find instructors who choose to display the grade awarded to them by DVSA, follow the driving instructor code of practice and develop their knowledge and skills each year.

Our roads are some of the safest in the world but DVSA want to make sure that legal, fully-trained professionals teach learners.

It can be daunting for learners to know where to start when trying to choose a driving instructor. DVSA’s improved service gives more information to help learners and their parents.

Gareth Llewellyn, DVSA chief executive, said: “DVSA’s priority is to help you through a lifetime of safe driving.

“It’s vital to choose the best approved driving instructor for you. They’ll help you learn the essential skills, knowledge and understanding you need to drive safely once you’ve passed your driving test.

“Making sure learner drivers have access to information that helps them choose the best instructor for their needs is part of our strategy to help you stay safe on Britain’s roads.”

Only fully-qualified driving instructors - who have passed enhanced criminal record checks and had their ability to teach assessed to a set standard - are allowed to have their details shown on the service.

Allowing instructors to add their website makes it easy for learner drivers to quickly compare and check the type of car they use and their lesson prices. If the instructor has their photo on their website, learners and their parents can be confident they’re getting in the car with the instructor they’ve chosen.

Carly Brookfield, chief executive of the Driving Instructors Association, said: “We’re pleased to see DVSA working to improve consumer information about the process of learning to drive. The latest developments to the find a driving school, lesson and instructor service will help consumers to make more informed choices -and driver trainers to promote their professionalism.”

The driver training industry is supporting the campaign to raise awareness of the road safety benefit of being taught by a professional and skilled expert.

Carly, who also chairs the steering group for national approved driving instructor associations (NASP), added: “NASP encourages all approved driving instructors to sign up to the driving instructor code of practice to show their commitment to professional personal and business conduct at all times.”