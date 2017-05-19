Crawforddyke Primary unveils its mascot

Crawforddyke Primary School is hoping its new mascot will prove to be a star performer.

Headteacher Angela Gibson said: “We have been working alongside our parent council to celebrate and market our school in a positive and fun way.

“This has led to the purchase of customised foam fingers, setting up a school shop and selecting a school mascot.

“This mascot will be present at Carluke Gala Day, along with lots of foam fingers, we hope.”

A spokesman for the parents group explained:

“It has long been acknowledged that the parents and friends of Crawforddyke Primary have supported the school in helping to provide all of our young people with a varied and stimulating educational experience, beyond that which might be available within the tight budget constraints which exist today.

“In conjunction with the Parent Council the parent forum have raised an astonishing sum in excess of £15,000 over the past three years!

“This money goes directly to the school and has been used in a wide variety of ways such as investing in the Oxford Reading Tree books, events, trips, parties and much needed resources.

“The ethos of a school is paramount to maximising the wellbeing of all pupils in the school, which directly links to their feelings of safety, respect, inclusion and achievement.

“With this in mind, the Parent Council began a cycle of evaluation and innovation three years ago which has seen our pupils consulted, challenged and rewarded with an enterprise initiative which we hope will foster sustainability and positive relationships across the whole school.

“In order to further develop the positive Crawforddyke ethos that the school currently enjoys, money was raised to help to give the pupils a greater sense of identity and community and foster pride in themselves and their school.

“Pupils were challenged to design a mascot for Crawforddyke Primary School which would be made and would accompany our pupils at all community events.

“The response to this was fantastic and Bethany Cruickshanks was chosen as our winner, receiving a prize and her mascot design has taken up residence in school.

To encourage enterprise and resilience in our young people it was decided that Crawforddyke Parent Council would donate £200 to the Pupil Council in order for pupils to set up their own shop and purchase merchandise. Further collaboration between the Parent and Pupil Council saw a further £1000 invested in foam finger pointing hands. The Pupil Council have been selling these through their Pupil Council shop and will also be doing so at the up and coming sports and gala days to our extremely supportive parents. Already our Foam Fingers are proving to be a huge talking point within the school. All funds are reinvested into Crawforddyke Primary School to enhance the experience and develop every day skills.

“Thank you to all our supporters and for providing the opportunity for our Crawforddyke Primary School Enterprise journey to begin. “