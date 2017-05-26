Carstairs headteacher is in the running for national title

Carstairs headteacher Angela Sneddon is in the running for a prize at this year’s Scottish Education Awards.

“It has been really exciting and lovely,” said Angela after being shortlisted as a finalist for the title of head of the year.

In her nomination, Angela is praised for inspiring and motivating pupils and staff at Carstairs Primary School to fulfil their full potential there.

She insists that any praise is due to the whole of “Team Carstairs” rather than to her personally.

Angela was nominated by a member of the school’s parent council.

“It is flattering and a great honour to have reached this final stage and that someone thought enough of me to nominate me,” she said.

“We are all working together for the good of the children,” she said. “There really is a team feeling.”

Angela, 39, has been teaching for 19 years, beginning her career at Milton Primary in Lesmahagow, being promoted there, then moving to Carluke Primary and then as acting head to Underbank Primary, before being appointed headteacher at Carstairs, a post she has held for three years.

“I absolutely love my job,” she said. “I look forward to coming to my work in the morning, and I do consider it a real honour and privilege to work here. I love the children and the community.

“It is a great place to work, and there is a great sense of community. It is a great team.”

Angela added: “I am really enthusiastic and passionate about education.

“Making a difference to the children in this school really matters to me, and the staff are well on board with that.

“Together, we push things forward. We really are a happy team.”

The winners of the awards, run by the Scottish Government and the Daily Record, will be announced at a ceremony at the Hilton Hotel in Glasgow on Wednesday June 7.

Three other schools in South Lanarkshire area have also reached the final, and executive director of education resources Tony McDaid said: “I am delighted that for the first time South Lanarkshire Council has four finalists in the Scottish Education Awards.

“It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff, pupils and parents that we have been recognised in this way.”

Our other finalists are Calderside Academy in Blantyre, James Aiton Primary School in Cambuslang and Sanderson High at East Kilbride.