Carmichael pupils fly flag for environment

With just 29 pupils, Carmichael Primary might be one of Clydesdale’s smaller schools but, when it comes to the environment, it is a green giant.

And a pretty jolly one too last week as it received its second eco flag from the Keep Scotland Beautiful organisation, adding to its first award two years ago for a series of projects to protect its local environment.

The projects were led by the school’s principal teacher, Laura Forde, and she said she was delighted for the school to have achieved eco flag status for a second time. She added that every pupil at Carmichael Primary had played a part in attaining the coveted award.