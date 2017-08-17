Duke of Edinburgh gold award for Eilidh

Eilidh Miller, 19, now going into her third year studying medicine at Dundee University, has been given her gold Duke of Edinburgh Award by entrepreneur and philanthropist Poonam Gupta at a presentation at Holyood attended by Prince Edward.

Eilidh, a former pupil of Lanark Grammar School, gained her bronze and silver awards with the Guides in Carluke and completed young leader training for her gold through Lanark Rotary Club.

Her volunteering included coaching badminton at Lanark YMCA - Eilidh is currently president of her university badminton club - and her final challege was an expedition in the Cairngorms.