Driver is in critical condition after Carluke road crash

Police officers are appealing for witnesses to a head-on crash in Carluke which has left a man in hospital in a critical condition.

In particular, they are wanting to speak to three other drivers believed to have been on the road at the time.

They issued the appeal this morning (Thursday) but the accident happened on Wednesday, January 25.

About 8.10am that morning a Citroen C1 car was being driven westbound on the A721 Kilncadzow Road when it collided head-on with a Renault truck travelling eastbound.

Emergency services attended and the 61-year-old male driver of the Citroen car was taken to Wishaw General Hospital suffering serious injuries. The driver of the Renault van, a 51-year- old man, was also taken to Wishaw Hospital. He was later released following treatment.

The 61-year-old driver of the Citroen remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Enquiries continue into establishing the circumstances of the crash and officers are appealing for any information on the incident. In particular, enquiries carried out have revealed there were three other vehicles on the road travelling towards Carluke at the time the incident occurred.

Officers are appealing for these motorists to contact them as they could have vital information which could assist their enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Road Policing officers at Motherwell Police Office via 101.