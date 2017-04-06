Driver crashed through Cleghorn crossing barriers

British Transport Police are hunting a driver who drove through the barriers at Cleghorn level crossing damaging them and causing delays for railway passengers.

The barriers were still down after one train had passed when the driver took off, going through them and leaving them twisted and flattened, then failing to stop after causing that damage.

This photo, taken by witness Greg Joyce, shows the immediate aftermath, with the barriers flattened.

The incident happened at 7.42pm last Wednesday, March 29.

“The crossing is monitored by CCTV from our Motherwell signalling centre, and we immediately stopped trains and dispatched engineers to the location to assess the damage,” said a spokesman for Network Rail.

“Engineers were on site from 8pm and began repairs while also reopening the crossing to trains.

“The crossing was back in full working order at 2am on Thursday.”

British Transport Police and Police Scotland officers also attended, and the former are investigating.

A spokesman there told the Gazette: “It is believed that a car was waiting at the crossing while the barriers were down.

“Once a train passed, the barriers stayed in the down position as another train was approaching.

“It was at this point that the car drove through the barriers, causing damage which meant both have had to be replaced.”

Many other drivers were forced to carry out three-point turns and take detours to Lanark or Forth with the crossing out of action.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by sending a text to 61016 or calling 0800 405040 quoting reference 549 of 29/03/2017.