Disruption ahead for drivers at Carluke Cross

Motorists face eight weeks of disruption around Carluke town centre as gas mains are replaced.

And part of the work will be in Clyde Street, where gas contractors spent months replacing mains only last year.

Clyde Street traffic will be affected by gas mains work

But gas distribution network SGN said on Tuesday that most of the work would be in High Street, with only a small part of the second phase back in Clyde Street, where a final stretch of metal pipe still had to be replaced.

SGN says that existing metal gas mains and services need to be replaced with modern plastic pipe to ensure a continued safe and reliable gas supply.

“This essential work forms part of an ongoing mains replacement programme developed with the Health and Safety Executive.

“Following discussions with South Lanarkshire Council, work will start on Monday, July 10, and will take approximately eight weeks to complete.

“Our work will take place over two phases during the school holiday period, when the roads are traditionally quieter, to try to reduce disruption for motorists and local residents as much as possible.”

During phase one, the High Street - which is mostly pedestriansed but with a busy corner below what was the Gazette office - will be closed at its junction with the A73 Kirkton Street for approximately two weeks from Wednesday, July 12.

A signed diversion for motorists will be in place.

During that time, four-way temporary traffic lights will be in place at the High Street’s crossroads with the A73 Kirkton Street, Stewart Street and Clyde Street until Monday, July 24. Stewart Street will also be reduced to a single lane on its approach to the A73 Kirkton Street crossroads while the work goes on.

In phase two, SGN will be working in Clyde Street, going westbound along the road, with temporary two-way traffic lights in place around the work area,

Project manager Martyn Gray said: “We will be doing everything we can to minimise disruption during our essential project. We appreciate that roadworks can be frustrating. However, the new plastic pipe has a minimum lifespan of 80 years.”

“This means once the work has been completed, homes and businesses in the area will enjoy the benefits of a continued safe and reliable gas supply for many years to come.”