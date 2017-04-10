Dig out photos to shine a light on New Lanark’s history

A plea has gone out for folk with family connections with New Lanark to start searching their cupboards, attics and drawers for old photos from its time as a mill village.

Any images loaned to the New Lanark Trust could feature in a heritage exhibition called Shining Lives being held in the village later this year.

A spokeswoman for the trust said: “Shining Lives will be a spectacular sound, light and projection event taking place on Friday, October 20, and Saturday, October 21.

“On Monday, April 17, we are inviting people to bring in their photographs and stories of people who worked in the industries of New Lanark, Lanark and the Clyde Valley to be recorded at a ‘scanathon’.

“These photos and documents will be incorporated into the New Lanark archive and may be projected onto the village’s historic buildings as part of Shining Lives.

“We are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who has connections with people who used to live in Double Row or Mantilla Row at New Lanark.

“The ‘scanathon’ will be running from 11am to 4pm in the village institute’s River Room on Monday, April 17, with free entry. Visitors who cannot make the event can submit photographs or documents digitally. Full details of how to do this are available at www.newlanark.org.”

Meanwhile, the trust is offering free archaeology taster tours from Sunday, April 16, to Tuesday, April 18, at 11am and 2pm daily. Places are limited and must be booked in advance via the Eventbrite link online at www.newlanark.org

Said the spokeswoman: “The tours will give visitors a unique opportunity to get a taste of archaeology by seeing volunteers at work excavating post-abandonment deposits from 1 Double Row’s basement.

“There will be an archaeologist on hand to discuss any interesting finds.

“As well as visiting the Double Row tenement block, the tour will also visit the site of Mantilla Row, where visitors will have a chance to find out more about this lost building in New Lanark’s history.”