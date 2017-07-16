Diamond celebration for Lanark’s Bill and Pat Aitken

A couple with a connection to Lanark as strong as a diamond have marked 60 years of marriage.

Bill and Pat Aitken celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary with a large family gathering.

And on hand to congratulate them were South Lanarkshire provost Ian McAllan, who handed over a card, framed scroll, whisky and flowers from the council and deputy-lieutenant for Lanarkshire, John McKenzie, who presented the couple with a card from the Queen.

Bill is the ultimate Lanarkian, having been born in Lanark on Lanimer Day in 1932.

He met Pat while doing national service in the Royal Air Force in the 1950s.

During his working life, Bill was well known locally for running the convenience store, now McColls, in Bannatyne Street for four decades, but he is equally well known for his long membership of Lanark Golf Club.

The couple have three married sons and a total of eight grandchildren, all of whom congratulated them on reaching such a milestone.

Bill and Pat Aitken are pictured here with John McKenzie, left, and Ian McAllan, right.