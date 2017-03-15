Cute - but not the puppy she was thought to be!

The Scottish SPCA is caring for a fox cub after she was mistaken for an abandoned puppy.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity was alerted on Friday by a Hamilton vet surgery after the week-old cub was found at the side of a road and handed in.

Fox cub being cared for by Scottish SPCA.

The fox cub is now being rehabilitated at the charity’s National Wildlife Rescue Centre in Fishcross, where she has been named Husky.

Animal Rescue Officer Sian Robertson said, “We were given a call after the veterinary nurse became a bit suspicious when feeding the tiny animal. She looked a bit closer and became doubtful that she was a puppy.

“When I arrived, I took one look at the little fluffy animal and knew she was a fox cub – and a very cute one at that!

“The nurse had already wrapped her up so I took her up to our wildlife centre where she will be hand-reared with minimal human contact.

“Husky will then be introduced to other fox cubs and will be released during summer in a carefully selected site with the land owners permission.”

Anyone who discovers an injured or distressed wild animal should call the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.