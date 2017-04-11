Crowdfunding appeal is launched for Lanark in Bloom van

Lanark in Bloom, the volunteer group which plants and maintains flowers all over the town, is appealing for donations to help it buy a new van.

And on Tuesday Lanark’s Lord Cornet-elect Iain Hughes launched a crowdfunding appeal to raise the £10,000 needed.

That will run until May 16.

Lanark in Bloom will be unable to continue its work without a new van.

Its current van, a familiar sight around the town, is 16 years old, and the group has been warned that it won’t pass an MOT at the end of this month.It has reached the end of its useful life.

“Lanark in Bloom cannot continue to maintain the hanging baskets and tubs throughout the town without a van, as it is essential to transport the tools, baskets and large planters, as well as towing the water bowser to water everything twice a day during dry weather,” said chairman Ernest Romer .

“Lanark will be a very drab place without the flowers which adorn our streets.”

The group needs to raise £10,000 to buy a second-hand van, and it is urgently asking for the support of businesses, groups and individuals to help keep Lanark beautiful throughout the summer and in the years to come.

The group ensures Lanark is regularly among the prize-winners in the annual Beautiful Scotland in Bloom competition. Based in the new horticultural centre in Castlebank Park, the group has a huge poly tunnel where it can bring on plants to brighten the town in the summer months.

It fills tubs in car parks, looks after beds at the gateways to Lanark, keeps the area around the station blooming, and maintains plants on the Braidfute roundabout and the Cartland Bridge layby among other sites.

“Our volunteers do a wonderful job, but this will be impossible without a van,” said Ernest.

If you have ever admired the flowers, support this good cause: make a donation at http://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/lanark-in-bloom or email ernest.romer@gmail.com