Crossford developer admonished for harassment

At Lanark Sheriff Court on Thursday, Neil Pringle, the controversial developer of houses in Crossford’s Holm Road, was admonished for harassing existing residents there between 2014 and last year.

Pringle, 48 of Park Quadrant, Glasgow, appeared for sentence deferred for good behaviour following his conviction for having, between May 1, 2014 and April 30, 2015, indulged in a course of action which caused Robin and Suzanne Clements, of Holm Road, distress by repeatedly sitting in his car outside their home and staring at them and, on one occasion, dumping chicken droppings in their driveway.

He was also convicted of having, on April 24, 2015, behaved in an abusive manner and issued insults and uttered threats, placing Andrew Fountain in a state of fear and alarm .

He was further convicted of having, on May 6, 2016, on the banks of the River Nethan in Crossford, acted in a threatening manner by repeatedly shouting, swearing and uttering offensive comments.

The incidents took place during a period when several local residents were opposing some of Pringle’s development plans for Holm Road.

On Thursday, sheriff Nikola Stewart said that Pringle appeared to have taken advantage of the opportunity he was given to behave himself.