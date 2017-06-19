Woman seriously injured in attack outside Lanark pub

Police are appealing for information after a woman was seriously assaulted in Lanark in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Around 1am the 32-year-old woman was standing outside a bar on South Vennel, when a man got out of a silver car and pushed her, causing her to fall to the ground, bang her head and fall unconscious for a while.

The man then got back into the passenger seat of the car which then sped off along South Vennel.

The woman was taken by ambulance to Wishaw General Hospital suffering from a serious head injury.

Medical staff describe her condition as serious but stable.

The suspect is described as white, 5 ft 5 in height and with short dark hair. He was wearing a black Celtic Football Club tracksuit top and a pair of tracksuit bottoms.

Detective Constable Vicky Ross, Lanark CID, said today: “The woman, along with friends, had been in the pub and she had come out to wait for a taxi that she and her friends had ordered.

“At the same time, a silver car, possibly a Vauxhall Astra with two men on board, pulled up outside the pub and the passenger got out.

"He pushed several women including the injured woman who, due to the force of his push, fell back and struck her head on the ground, knocking her out.

“As far as we are aware, there was absolutely no reason for this attack.

"There were a good number of people outside the pub at the time of the attack, some of whom we have manged to speak to; however, we would ask that anyone who has not yet come forward, who may be able to identify the suspect or have information about the car for example, to come forward.

“Information can be passed to Lanark CID via 101 or given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote reference number 0298/17/06 when you call.”