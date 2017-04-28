Woman fined for making threat

A woman was fined £300 at Lanark Sheriff Court last Wednesday for shouting and swearing at an ex-partner’s sister.
The court heard that Andrea Rautenberg put her face close to the woman’s, pointing her finger and shouting ‘I’m going to get you’, placing the woman in a state of fear and alarm.
The incident happened while her ex-partner was dropping off the children outside the post office in Kirkmhuirhill in May last year.
Rautenberg, 35, of Craignethan View, Kirkmuirhill, admitted behaving in a threatening or absuive manner, uttering threats of violence.
“Emotions were running high,” her solicitor, Archie Hill, told the court in mitigation.
