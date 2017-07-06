Woman charged with wasting police time after taxi driver robbery report

Police said today (Thursday) they have arrested and charged a 60-year-old woman in connection with fraud and wasting police time.

This follows an investigation into a report that a private hire driver was attacked and robbed after travelling from Lanark to West Calder on February 11.

Police treated it at the time as an attempted murder and robbery, and issued photos of jewellery said to have been stolen by two men picked up by a female driver in Lanark.

Detective Superintendent Pat Campbell of Lothians & Scottish Borders CID said: "This report caused significant concern within the communities of Lanark and West Calder and I want to thank everyone who supported our investigation by sharing our various appeals and getting in touch with information.

"Extensive enquiries by detectives in both West Lothian and Lanarkshire have been ongoing into this report for almost five months.

"Our investigation has now concluded with a woman being charged in connection with fraud and wasting police time."

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and the 60-year-old is expected to appear in court at a later date.