Who is stealing from a Salvation Army charity bin in Lanark?

Police are investigating the theft of clothing donated to a good cause via charity bins at a Lanark supermarket.

Between Saturday Mary 27 and Thursday June 1 clothing was stolen from the Salvation Army bins situated at Morrison’s, in St Vincent Place.

A police spokesman said that enquiries were at an early stage, but suspicious activity had been noted at the bins.

Witnesses are sought, and those with information are urged to call Police Scotland 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number SP-20170523-1444.