Warning over increase in bogus workmen

Trading Standards officers are warning householders to be aware of an increase in bogus callers offering home repairs.

The service expects to see a rise in the number of complaints throughout spring, as many residents begin home improvements and repairs.

Common scams used by bogus callers include offering to initially replace a tile or slate on the roof but then claiming water is getting into the roof which needs replaced urgently, or giving a cheap price to clean and clear the garden but then charging much more for ‘extra’ work carried out.

In the last year 709 bogus caller reports were received from residents across Lanarkshire alone.

Paul Bannister, Trading Standards Manager, said: “I would ask local residents to be on their guard with any uninvited callers who turn up on their doorstep offering to carry out home improvement or property maintenance work.

“Politely inform them that you do not buy on the doorstep and that you wish them to leave.

“Residents should be vigilant and look out for elderly and vulnerable people the community being targeted by rogue traders.

“If you feel intimidated by a caller, close the door and call either Trading Standards on 01236 856361 or Police Scotland on 101.”

Trading Standards suggest that residents follow doorstep crime prevention advice, such as not agreeing to any work on the basis of a verbal quote, and obtaining written quotes from a number of reputable companies before proceeding. Also, never agree to be taken to the bank to withdraw money.

Free ‘no cold calling’ stickers for your door are available if you call your local Trading Standards Office.

If you suspect there is anyone suspicious operating in and around your area, contact Trading Standards or Police Scotland.