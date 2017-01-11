Search

Vandals damage council cars and vans at Lanark HQ

Council offices in South Vennel, Lanark. Cars and vans were parked there over the holiday period.

Nine council vehicles were damaged in a vandal attack at South Lanarkshire Council’s Lanark headquarters over the Christmas holiday period.

