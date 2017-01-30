Tyre slasher targeting cars in Carluke

Police are appealing for information after the tyres of a number of cars were slashed in Carluke streets.

A police spokesman said there had been a spate of this type of vandalism.

Between Wednesday, January 25 and Thursday, two tyres were slashed on a Suzuki Vitara on Miller Street, Carluke. On Sunday the same vehicle was targeted again and tyres slashed, and between Friday and Saturday, a Vauxhall Corsa was hit on the same street.

Between Saturday and Sunday a Peugeot 208 was targeted on Patterson Drive Carluke, and a Vauxhall Astra had a tyre slashed on Ashfield Road, Law.

Witnesses to any of the incidents or anyone with information is urged to call Police Scotland on 101.