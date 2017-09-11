Two face theft charges

Two young men facing three charges of stealing motor vehicles at the Clyde Windfarm in Abington in January, had not guilty pleas accepted to two of them.

But Billy Smith, 22, from Airdrie, and Craig McHugh, 20, from Plains near Airdrie accepted that they had attempted to steal one of the vehicles, on January 14 or January 15 this year.

And at Lanark Sheriff Court on Wednesday they both admitted stealing property at the windfarm, taking a television, high visibility vests. a hard hat, sets of keys, jackets and a holdall.

The pair had also been charged with forcing open a lockfast container at Woodend Farm, Abington, on the same dates, and stealing a quad bike, but instead they pled guilty to the reset of the bike.

And a plea of not guilty was accepted to a charge of stealing an all terrain vehicle at Hillend Farm, Roberton.

McHugh admitted a separate charge, of having an axe in Telford Road, Cumbernauld, on February 2.

McHugh was a first offender, and Sheriff Derek O’Carroll called for background reports on him and allowed him bail.

Smith had previous convictions, and his solicitor added that to make matter worse, he had been the subject of a court order at the time. Sheriff O’Carroll remanded Smith in custody.