Thieves strike at Clydesdale farms

Thieves stole vehicles from two Clydesdale farms - and a wind farm - over the last week.

Between 7pm on Saturday and 11am on Sunday, a red Honda quad bike was stolen from Woodend Farm, Abington. As the Gazette went to press, it had not been recovered.

Prior to that, between 9pm last Thursday, and 8.30am the following morning, a green John Deere tractor was stolen from Howford Farm, Rigside.

Potential witnesses to both thefts are being sought, and anyone with information on either is urged to call Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Three vehicles were stolen from the Clyde wind farm, near Woodend Farm, Biggar, between 4pm on Saturday and 6.45am the following morning,

A blue Toyota Hilux, a dark green Nissan Truckman and a blue Ford Ranger were taken.

They were later recovered, but police are appealing for witnesses.

Police are also looking for information on the theft of a van from Carluke. About 2.50am on Friday, January 13, a white Ford Transit was stolen from a house in Ramage Road, Carluke.

And anyone with information can phone 101.