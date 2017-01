A portable cabin was broken into at the Galawhistle wind farm, in Ayr Road, Glespin, between 5.15pm on Monday, January 16, and 7.30am the day after.

Tools and other equipment worth about £10,000 were stolen, including a black Lenovo laptop computer, Makita grinder, Cembre battery crimper, drills and installation equipment.

Witnesses are asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

, and can remain anonymous.