Thief was on the prowl in Law

Police are appealing for witnesses to an attempted housebreaking in Law last week to come forward.

Between 3am and 4am on Wednesday, August 30, an attempt was made gain entry to a house in Bourtree Crescent, via its patio doors.

A neighbour saw someone making off after a failed attempt to open the door.

It is believed that keys for cars parked outside were a potential target for the thieves.

Police say it is possible that several other properties were targeted, and they are looking for information on anyone suspicious seen in the area at that time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.