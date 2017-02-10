Store ban for woman guilty of Argos card frauds

A woman who stole an Argos card from a house in Bellefield Way, Lanark, went on to use it 10 times to obtain goods from the chain’s stores in Lanark and elsewhere.

Victoria McPolland, 46, pled guilty at Lanark Sheriff Court last Wednesday to the theft, 10 charges of obtaining goods by fraud with it and one charge of attempting to obtain a television with it.

She admitted stealing the card, then using it on May 12, June 2 and June 15 in Argos in Lanark to obtain goods including a table-top freezer and sun loungers; and on June 16 at Argos in Wishaw for goods including a dog bed and dish rack.

She also owned up to using it on June 18 in Argos in East Kilbride for a cable router priced £150; on June 23 in Argos at Wishaw for a Dyson vacuum cleaner at £360; in Argos in Lanark on June 29 for pillows, on June 30 at Argos in the Glasgow Fort for a diamond solitaire ring worth £400; on July 7 at Argos in Wishaw for items including a drawer storage unit; and at Argos in Wishaw on July 11 for a Samsung Smart LED television retailing for £229.

That same day, she also attempted to obtain a smart TV worth £769 from the same store.

McPolland, of Blackhill View, Law, had previous convictions, the court heard.

The court was told there was a background of mental health issues and she had an appointment this week with a psychiatrist.

Sentence was deferred for reports, including a psychiatric one, and she was allowed bail on condition that she does not enter any Argos store.