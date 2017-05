Police are looking for witnesses after a sneak thief was disturbed in Rigside.

About 1.55pm on Thursday, April 27, he sneaked into a property in Newtonhead Road in the village.

He was discovered and escaped empty-handed.

Police are appealing to anyone with information to call Police Scotland 101, or Crimestoppers, 0800 555 111, quoting incident number SP-20170427-1773.