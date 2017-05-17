Quad bikes were stolen from barn in Coulter

Police are appealing for information after a break in at an Upperward farm.

Between 10pm on Tuesday last week and 5am on Wednesday, thieves broke into the barn on Coulter Allers Farm, Birthwood Road, Coulter, and stole two red Suzuki LTA quad bikes.

Witnesses are sought and anyone with information is urged to call Police Scotland 101, or Crimestoppers, 0800 555 111, quoting incident number SP-20170510- 0341.

They are also investigating a fire in Carluke.

Just after midnight on Saturday, May 6, a rubbish fire was started at a container at Parkandarroch play area in Parkandarroch Crescent, Carluke. The fire damaged a quantity of tools and equipment stored in the container.

Witness and those with information are urged to call Police Scotland 101, or Crimestoppers, quoting incident number SP-20170506- 0148.

And about 3.30am on Saturday, May 13, cigarettes and a wallet were stolen from a Kia parked on Goldcrest Avenue, Lesmahagow. Again, witnesses are asked to call the police, and the incident number is SP-20170513- 0636.

But a police spokesman added that there had been a number of crimes of this type lately, and he urged the the public to keep their vehicles locked, and to remove all items of value from inside them.