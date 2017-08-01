Police warning to be on the alert for fake Ulster notes

Police are warning that there have been a number of cases of fake Ulster Bank notes being passed, some in Biggar, over the past week.

Fake notes have also been passed in Larkhall and Dumfries and Galloway.

Inquiries are continuing to trace those responsible, and the police ask the public to remain vigilant. “Counterfeit notes are worthless, and it is an offence to pass them back into circulation,” said a police spokesman. “If you have a note you suspect to be counterfeit, take it to an Ulster Bank branch or the police as soon as possible, and you will be given a receipt.

“If the note is found to be genuine, it will be returned to you.”